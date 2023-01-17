King Charles III Will Likely 'Do Something Decisive' To Put Prince Harry Drama Behind Him, Royal Expert Spills

King Charles III may need to take a page out of Queen Elizabeth II's book when it comes to handling private family matters in the public eye — specifically Prince Harry's bombshell claims in his memoir, Spare.

“Nothing could rattle the Queen, apparently,” the author of The King: The Life of King Charles III recently spilled to a news publication. "Keep calm and carry on." And if she were here to see the aftermath of Harry's memoir, "She would’ve probably taken some action just as she did with [Princess] Diana."