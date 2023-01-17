King Charles III Will Likely 'Do Something Decisive' To Put Prince Harry Drama Behind Him, Royal Expert Spills
King Charles III may need to take a page out of Queen Elizabeth II's book when it comes to handling private family matters in the public eye — specifically Prince Harry's bombshell claims in his memoir, Spare.
“Nothing could rattle the Queen, apparently,” the author of The King: The Life of King Charles III recently spilled to a news publication. "Keep calm and carry on." And if she were here to see the aftermath of Harry's memoir, "She would’ve probably taken some action just as she did with [Princess] Diana."
Royal expert Christopher Andersen was referring to when Her Majesty — who died in September 2022 — encouraged Diana and Charles to divorce following the princess' bombshell interview with Panorama in November 1995 where she infamously said, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."
PRINCE HARRY ADMITS HE HASN'T SPOKEN TO STEPMOTHER CAMILLA 'IN A LONG TIME': 'SHE'S DONE EVERYTHING TO IMPROVE HER OWN REPUTATION'
Diana agreed to the legal split in February 1996, and the paperwork was finalized in August of that year. The then-Princess of Wales — who said she didn't want to divorce Charles despite already having been separated for three years — died the following year in a Paris car crash, having been chased by paparazzi.
According to Christopher, His Majesty will likely take action in their family matters just as his mother had done when it came to his own relationship with his then-wife. The best case would be for Charles to smooth things over with his youngest son before his coronation in May.
"So I think maybe Charles will channel her in terms of this kind of strength, and at some point do something decisive so he can put it behind him. If he can do that before May, I don’t know. But he’ll have to probably do it at some point," said the author.
Christopher pointed out that the Duke of Sussex was in a "similar situation" as his late mother after he continued to drop bombshell after bombshell in his pages, including his memory of an alleged fight with Prince William and his father's awkward jokes about not being his dad.
Us Weekly spoke to the author about Charles taking a stance similar to his mom.