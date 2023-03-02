King Charles Has 'Drawn A Line' With 'Spoiled Brat' Prince Harry: Report

King Charles finally put his foot down and kicked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of their Frogmore cottage home — especially after the California transplant talked smack about his brood in his tell-all book, Spare.

"He won’t have taken this decision lightly. Despite all that’s happened, Charles has made it clear to people that he still loves his second son. But there comes a point in every such dispute when a line must be drawn in the sand," Piers Morgan wrote in his column.