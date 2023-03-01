Prince Harry & Meghan Markle All Smiles During First Date Night Since Bombshell 'Spare' Release

The youngest son of King Charles III and late Princess Diana was the first of the two to exit the vehicle with his wife in tow, as she swiftly made her way into the restaurant while a bodyguard held an umbrella open for her. The lovebirds appeared as happy and care-free as ever, both being photographed smiling from ear-to-ear.

This was the first time Harry and Meghan have been seen out in public since the father-of-two dragged his family through the mud in his tell-all. From accusing Prince William of getting physical with him to alleging his estranged dad called him a "spare" when he was born, Harry didn't mince words when recounting his life behind palace walls.