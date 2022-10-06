From Rumored Dates To Diverse Guest Lists! Everything We Know About King Charles III’s Coronation
Prince Charles's coronation is currently rumored to be scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at Westminster Abbey. The auspicious event will come nine months after Queen Elizabeth II's passing and nearly exactly 70 years after his mother was crowned Queen on June 2, 1953.
Although the date has yet to be officially confirmed by The Firm, it is also believed that U.K. citizens may be given Friday, June 2, off work as a holiday.
Charles is currently 73-years-old and will turn 74 on Monday, November 14, making him the oldest British monarch to be crowned King. The coronation will also be smaller than previously expected and will represent the U.K.'s religious and ethnic diversity with guests from Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist and Hindu faiths.
"The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed down monarchy and this project could certainly be said to fit with his vision," a source spilled, adding that due to the ongoing cost of living crisis it will be "shorter" and "less expensive."
"He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy and this includes continuing to recognize what the people are experiencing day by day," continued the source.
"The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons so will see his wishes carried through that although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world."
"The King has been bowled over by the scenes witnessed over the U.K. and the world in tribute to the Queen," the source added. "He will no doubt use the emotion from the people as added inspiration to pay tribute to her legacy and faith in the very best in people."