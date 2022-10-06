From Rumored Dates To Diverse Guest Lists! Everything We Know About King Charles III’s Coronation

Prince Charles's coronation is currently rumored to be scheduled for Saturday, June 3, at Westminster Abbey. The auspicious event will come nine months after Queen Elizabeth II's passing and nearly exactly 70 years after his mother was crowned Queen on June 2, 1953.

Although the date has yet to be officially confirmed by The Firm, it is also believed that U.K. citizens may be given Friday, June 2, off work as a holiday.