King Charles Eager for Prince Harry's 'Attacks' on the Royal Family to 'Stop': Source

According to a source close to the leader of England, the endless string of comments and blame hurled at the firm by the Duke of Sussex has taken an extreme toll on the monarchy, so Charles is glad Harry has been busy with work.

"Of course, Charles wants the attacks on him and his family to stop. If Harry has once again got a purpose in his life that makes him think twice about attacking him, even if it is only because that image is not good for Invictus, that can only be a good thing for everyone," the anonymous pal close to Charles claimed.