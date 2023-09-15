King Charles Eager for Prince Harry's 'Attacks' on the Royal Family to 'Stop': Source
And the royal family war rages on!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to be the picture of familial happiness at the 2023 Invictus Games, but their feud with King Charles, Prince William and the rest of their relatives is as heated as ever.
According to a source close to the leader of England, the endless string of comments and blame hurled at the firm by the Duke of Sussex has taken an extreme toll on the monarchy, so Charles is glad Harry has been busy with work.
"Of course, Charles wants the attacks on him and his family to stop. If Harry has once again got a purpose in his life that makes him think twice about attacking him, even if it is only because that image is not good for Invictus, that can only be a good thing for everyone," the anonymous pal close to Charles claimed.
Harry and his wife have never shied away from dragging the family's dirty laundry into the public sphere, as they did via their sit-down with Oprah in 2021, the 39-year-old's book Spare and the couple's Netflix special.
Despite the patriarch wanting his son to show kindness to the family, sources recently revealed that Harry has left behind his life in the U.K.
"[The Sussexes] don't seem to have much interest in returning at the minute unless it's for legal — not royal — court appearances," royal historian Gareth Russell alleged.
An additional insider noted that Meghan wouldn't even think about wasting any of her time in the U.K. "Apparently, she is not gracing London with her presence. A rare Sussex double act is being saved for Germany where the Duchess will assist Harry with the closing ceremony," royal historian and expert Dr Tessa Dunlop claimed, referring to the couple being overseas for the Invictus Games.
"On this occasion, I suspect Meghan's no-show in London says more about her antipathy towards Britain, than the couple's relationship," she explained. "We don't deserve her, at least so she probably thinks. Also, there's that outstanding issue regarding the couple's U.K. security and who pays for it…"
The Daily Best spoke to the source close to King Charles.