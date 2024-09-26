King Charles Forced Prince William to Attend an Event With His Disgraced Uncle Prince Andrew

Andrew was once praised for his military career, but in recent years, his public image has been associated with convicted trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Giuffre unveiled Andrew's association with Epstein when she sued him for abuse in 2021, but the pair settled the case the following year.

The legal battle continues to plague Andrew's reputation, and one royal expert hinted at the veteran still processing becoming disliked by the general public.

"I think we must all accept that he is not wanted for any public duties," broadcaster Hugo Vickers told an outlet. "If you were running a charity you wouldn't be asking Prince Andrew to come and be your guest of honor. So nobody wants him in a public way."

"So there he is living at Royal Lodge, playing golf, seeing his children and grandchildren and riding in the park and it is expensive," Vickers continued. "The ideal situation would of course be that Andrew would volunteer to down-size and move somewhere else."