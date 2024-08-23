King Charles May Want to Turn Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge Into a 'Future Home' for Queen Camilla: Source
King Charles asked Prince Andrew to leave the Royal Lodge in 2023, but the Duke of York has yet to vacate the property.
As Andrew desperately holds on to his royal estate, insiders think the rivalry between Charles and Andrew will escalate over the mansion.
"Intriguingly, more than one friend of the Yorks has suggested the same theory to me as to why this eviction ‘campaign’ has begun: could it be that the King sees Royal Lodge as a potential future home for Queen Camilla, were she to outlive him?" a source asked.
"The crown estate owns the property, there's no great reason to get rid of him other than the costs of security which the King is paying for. But, the King has a lot of money and it just seems petty that he is trying to get rid of him," the source continued.
As OK! previously reported, Andrew wanted to give the Royal Lodge to his kids, despite none of the Yorks being working royals.
"There are reports that Andrew intends to pass on his lease to [daughters] Beatrice and Eugenie even after he dies," royal editor Svar Nanan-Sen told GB News.
"Now, whether that's something Beatrice and Eugenie would be interested in, is a completely different topic," Nanan-Sen continued. "They're very settled and also, it would involve them being dragged into this royal feud."
"But if that is his intention, then it means he's planning to see out his time at Royal Lodge and then create a further headache for King Charles in this messy feud," Nanan-Sen noted.
And while Andrew received his royal eviction notice last year, Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis might've shifted His Majesty's priorities, giving Andrew more time.
"[He] isn't going anywhere for the time being," royal expert Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "It's doubtful that King Charles — who, along with his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, is battling cancer — is in the mood for a knockdown drag-out with his brother."
In 2022 Andrew was stripped of his HRH status, and English commentators continue to wonder how he can afford to maintain the lavish property without a salary.
"The property, part of the Windsor estate and worth £30 million ($37.6 million) if you don't mind, is reportedly beset with problems including rising damp, cracks in the brickwork and unsightly peeling paintwork," comedian Mark Dolan wrote in an opinion piece. "This is hardly befitting the most revered family in the country, if not the world."
"Andrew has been struggling to meet the £400,000 ($528,000 USD) a year upkeep of Royal Lodge, and whilst the building falls into wrack and ruin, the Queen's former favorite son, who is no favorite with Charles these days, refuses to budge," Dolan penned.
