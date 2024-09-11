Prince Andrew Fears Moving Out of the Royal Lodge Will Be Seen as Admitting 'Guilt' for Jeffrey Epstein Allegations

"I think we must all accept that he is not wanted for any public duties," Vickers told an outlet. "If you were running a charity you wouldn't be asking Prince Andrew to come and be your guest of honor. So nobody wants him in a public way."

"So there he is living at Royal Lodge, playing golf, seeing his children and grandchildren and riding in the park and it is expensive," Vickers continued. "The ideal situation would of course be that Andrew would volunteer to down-size and move somewhere else."