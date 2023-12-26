Prince Andrew and His Ex-Wife Sarah Ferguson Attend Royal Christmas Walk Together After Numerous Scandals: See Photos
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson put on a united front during the royal Christmas walk despite splitting in 1996. In recent years, the Duke of York's proximity to convicted s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein plagued his reputation.
Ferguson's appearance at Sandringham on Monday, December 25, shocked royal fans because the author hadn't attended the gathering since the early '90s after her separation from Andrew.
On Instagram, the former reality star shared that the Yorks were thrilled to all be together to celebrate the holiday.
"We are enjoying each other’s company and feeling grateful today," Ferguson wrote in a caption. "I hope everyone has a wonderful day. Happy Christmas to anyone who celebrates and season’s greetings to all!"
OK! previously reported that royal experts predicted Ferguson could save Andrew's public image after he was stripped of his HRH status in 2022.
"This has been a story we've been talking about for months, maybe even a year at this point in time. It was reported that King Charles wanted to evict Prince Andrew, wanted him to head over to Frogmore Cottage and enjoy that space," American commentator Kinsey Schofield said on GB News.
Currently, Andrew and Ferguson reside at the Royal Lodge, but Charles' brother was asked to evacuate the residence in March.
"So perhaps inevitably, the Waleses could move into Royal Lodge. According to The Sun, Prince Andrew met with King Charles at Balmoral and stressed, kind of put himself out there and said this is why I don't want to leave," the journalist explained. "She has been making meetings because she would like to have a sit-down talk show in the States, à la Oprah, à la Drew Barrymore, who's become really successful over here."
"Fergie is very engaging. She's got a great sense of humor and she has a lot of really good contacts," she added.
Reporter Mark Dolan wondered if the two would eventually get back together.
"I've always been a big fan. I think she's a real character and bless her for putting up with Prince Andrew and continuing to cohabit with him," Dolan wondered. "I mean, it was a great love affair, but it just didn't quite work out for the couple. Is there any hope that they could ever reconcile or remarry?”
“Yeah, I would hope so. Would that not be the ultimate dream? I would think that that would be very romantic. That's a lifetime movie that I would watch on repeat Mark," Schofield replied. "Are they friends with benefits? This question lives rent-free in my head 365 days a year. I'm curious!"
Queen Elizabeth gifted the estate to Andrew before her passing, so it's likely he won't leave the estate.
"I think so. Don't you? Don't you think that would fit this up? You know, I think that we would get all lost in that storyline again," Schofield suggested. "I understand a lot of people do want Prince Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge. But at the end of the day, I feel like the Queen would be happy with where he's at right now."
"And I feel like she left him there on purpose. So I'm kind of OK with him staying there," she concluded.