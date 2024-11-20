King Charles Removes 'Treasures' From Prince Andrew’s Home as the Monarch Fights to Evict His Brother

Andrew resigned from duties in 2020, and the Duke of York lost his HRH status in 2022. Due to Andrew no longer working for the royal family, there has been a push for the disgraced figure to live a life independent of the royal family and their resources.

“That’s a house that has always belonged to someone who performs public duties on behalf of the nation. It always was when George VI lived there, when Queen Mother lived there, and Prince Andrew to begin with,” Hardman continued.

“He was performing public duties and therefore there was an obligation by the state to look after that property, to make sure it was secure. Now [Andrew] has got no public life, no prospect of a public life, and I think that does bring into question what he’s still doing in a place that was a home for many years of a sovereign.”