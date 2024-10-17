Prince Andrew's Public Image Was 'Severely Impacted' by His Infamous 'Newsnight' Interview

Eugenie and Beatrice both benefit from their proximity to the Crown, but they've decided to pursue more traditional career paths.

"And I think when you look at their background, they have had a pretty privileged upbringing, of course, they are their father's children and they have been guilty by association at times," the expert continued.

"It's been a pretty rough ride for them and I think you can look back just a couple of weeks ago when Emily Maitlis said she was cornered by James Blunt, the singer, at a party basically saying 'these two girls have had a rough ride because of their father's misdemeanors and they don't deserve it,'" he noted.