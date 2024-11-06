Prince Andrew Wants to Avoid 'Publicly Accepting Guilt' for His Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

"What I think he feels is that if he moves out of Royal Lodge it's somehow publicly accepting guilt for which he has not been proved," royal biographer Hugo Vickers told an outlet while discussing Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein. "The ideal situation would of course be that Andrew would volunteer to downsize and move somewhere else."

"Nobody wants him in a public way," Vickers noted.

In 2023, Andrew was asked to vacate his royal estate, but he has yet to move out.