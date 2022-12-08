King Charles 'Horrified' Camilla 'Did Nothing To Stop' Racist 'Harassment' Ngozi Fulani Experienced At Royal Event
King Charles is turning red. On Tuesday, November 29, Buckingham Palace confirmed an anonymous royal aide — heavily rumored to be Prince William's godmother Lady Susan Hussey — resigned from their position after spewing offensive remarks toward British-born activist Ngozi Fulani.
Though the monarch’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla, wasn't directly involved in the matter, it occurred during an event she was hosting, so the father-of-two was hoping she would speak out — but much to his disappointment, she ignored the drama.
"Charles is absolutely horrified and humiliated," a palace insider spilled to Radar. "There’s no way Camilla didn’t know what Lady Susan was doing as she was standing just feet away, but she did nothing to stop the harassment."
After the situation spurred headlines, a palace spokesperson stated, "We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made."
The questions Hussey reportedly asked included things like “where do you really come from?” Though Fulani told her she hailed from London, she continued to pepper her with inquiries such as, “what part of Africa are you from?"
The Prince of Wales released a statement of his own, labeling Hussey’s alleged words as "really disappointing."
KING CHARLES HAS 'TREMENDOUS HOPE' ABOUT RECONCILING WITH PRINCE HARRY AFTER REUNITING AT QUEEN ELIZABETH'S FUNERAL "Racism has no place in our society," he added. "These comments were unacceptable and it's right that the individual concerned has stepped down."
Fulani later discussed the experience on Twitter, recalling how "it was such a shock to me and the other two women that we were stunned to temporary silence."
"Standing there in a room packed with people while this violation was taking place was so strange, especially as the event was about violence against women … I let my guard down. Never again," she continued. "It was such a struggle to stay in a space that you were violated in."
