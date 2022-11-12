King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla Attend The Festival Of Remembrance For The First Time Since The Queen's Death
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla donned red poppy pins for their appearance at Royal Albert Hall in London for the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 12.
The annual event was put in place to honor slain soldiers from Britain and the Commonwealth. This is the first Festival of Remembrance since Queen Elizabeth II's death in September.
"The Royal Family is showing gratitude for the loss of life basically occurring in their name — certainly in the name of the Sovereign as the head of state," royal author Laura Clouting explained in a 2021 interview. "Remembrance is very, very personal for them."
PRINCE HARRY WOULD BE 'ABSOLUTELY DEVASTATED' IF KING CHARLES DECIDES TO CUT INACTIVE ROYALS FROM COUNSELLORS OF STATE POSITION
Also in attendance were Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, who have taken on the new titles of Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Prince Edward and Sophie, and several other members of the Royal family.
Two people who were not present at the high profile event were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple have continued to seemingly spark tensions with the the Firm as the release of their Netflix documentary and Harry's upcoming memoir approach.
KING CHARLES & QUEEN CONSORT CAMILLA HAVE EGGS HURLED AT THEM BY PROTESTOR: 'THIS COUNTRY WAS BUILT ON THE BLOOD OF SLAVES!'
As OK! previously reported, Charles even allegedly "made various threats" toward the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, potentially including that he may refuse to give their children — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 — royal titles if the documentary portrayed the monarchy in a negative light.
"First of all, I do not think their children will get titles if they go ahead and slander the royal family," biographer Tom Bower noted. "But they have also got to consider their own titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, could be taken away by Charles if they misbehave."