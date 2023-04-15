King Charles III Locks Down 'American Idol' Judges Katy Perry & Lionel Richie To Perform At Coronation After Other Artists Declined Invitation 

"The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation’s history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," BBC announced along with the set list.

Perry also released her own statement on how she feels about being a part of the highly-anticipated event.

"I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking."