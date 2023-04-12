Prince Harry To Return To U.K. For King Charles' Coronation Without Meghan Markle & Their 2 Kids, Palace Confirms
Prince Harry finally revealed whether or not he will return to the U.K. for King Charles' coronation.
"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May," the palace confirmed on Wednesday, April 12. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."
As OK! previously reported, Charles reached out to his youngest son, who now resides in California, to invite him to the festivities, though their relationship is tense at the moment. "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," a spokesperson said in March.
It's not surprising that the red-headed royal will make an appearance, as it was previously revealed he and Meghan Markle, 41, had been having lengthy discussions" with the palace, an insider previously told Page Six.
"There is a time crunch on this, of course. It’s such a historical event and it’s hoped that Harry and Meghan will be there," the insider added.
Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell weighed in on Harry coming at all and assumed he would make the trek without his wife to protect her from the drama.
Burrell previously said Meghan isn't "brave or strong enough to be there" since "she'd have to look in the eyes of a family she's pushed under the bus. But I think Harry may come alone and she's probably told him she won't be able to be by his side with him if he does attend."
"It's likely to be incredibly uncomfortable for them if they attend, particularly Meghan," he continued. "Are they prepared to face the music?"
Things have been tense between Harry and his brood ever since he released his tell-all book, Spare.
When Harry returned to the U.K. to appear in High Court, Charles apparently made no effort to see him.
"Apparently, [Harry] tried to see King Charles, but King Charles said he was too busy," royal expert Alexander Larman told Us Weekly.