King Charles 'Would Have Loved the Opportunity' to Spend Christmas With Prince Harry's Kids But 'There Was No Official Invitation'

"Since his marriage to Meghan in 2018, Harry has only had Christmas at Sandringham once in December the same year," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "Instead, he has embraced the traditions of the 'happy holidays' favored by his adopted country."

"The only relative he has in California is his mother-in-law, Doria, and according to Meghan, she will be have been with them at their Montecito home," Seward noted, as the Duchess of Sussex cut ties with her father, Thomas Markle, after he was caught working with paparazzi days before her wedding.