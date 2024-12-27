King Charles 'Would Have Loved the Opportunity' to Spend Christmas With Prince Harry's Kids But 'There Was No Official Invitation'
Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent the holiday season in the U.S. without the royal family, King Charles was not able to be with his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on Christmas Day.
"Since his marriage to Meghan in 2018, Harry has only had Christmas at Sandringham once in December the same year," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet. "Instead, he has embraced the traditions of the 'happy holidays' favored by his adopted country."
"The only relative he has in California is his mother-in-law, Doria, and according to Meghan, she will be have been with them at their Montecito home," Seward noted, as the Duchess of Sussex cut ties with her father, Thomas Markle, after he was caught working with paparazzi days before her wedding.
The Sussexes are creating memories in California, as they haven't spent the festive season at Sandringham since 2018.
"They will have picked a tree from the rows upon rows of Christmas pines in one of the local stores," Seward revealed. "Their house will be decorated, and the yard (garden) strung with festive lights. The wealthy residents of Montecito hire interior designers to decorate their houses and trees to perfection."
"It would not look good if Meghan who publicizes herself as the all-American homemaker was to hire someone to adorn their house and decorate their tree," Seward continued. "She will have done it herself and made the gingerbread house as is traditional in America."
Charles seemingly wants a relationship with his American grandchildren, but many members of the royal family are on the outs with Harry and Meghan.
"Back at Sandringham it will have been the traditional Christmas U.K. style that Harry knows so well," Seward explained of the royal's festivities. "King Charles would have loved the opportunity to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, but he knew inviting Harry and Meghan would have been awkward for the rest of the family. So, there was no official invitation."
The Sussexes were reportedly not asked to travel to Sandringham, but the duo could have visited the Spencer family instead.
"Harry and Meghan were invited for Christmas at Althorp with thrice-married Uncle Charles, now Earl Spencer, but have decided to stay in California," Seward revealed. "Meghan says it's important for her that Archie and Lilibet can have 'connective memories' of Thanksgiving and Christmas at home and enjoy the traditions like putting out 'carrots for the reindeer.'"
Harry remains close to Princess Diana's relatives, but Meghan, who hasn't returned to England since 2022, seems to prefer spending her time on the West Coast.
"I just think Meghan's too much of an American girl; she doesn't want to be in the U.K. permanently," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo when asked about the partners someday returning to the country for the special occasion.
"I can see her coming over for the holidays and having time over here, but living here permanently? I just don't see it," Harrold continued. "Whereas Harry, I do see it. I think he could be open to returning, although I do think it's highly unlikely. As I always keep saying, never say never."
Seward spoke to The Mirror.