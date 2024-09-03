Home > Royals > Princess Diana ROYALS Princess Diana's Family Is 'Working Hard' to Push Prince Harry and Prince William to 'Reconcile' Source: MEGA Princess Diana's family remains close to Prince Harry and Prince William.

Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship began to unravel after the Duke of Sussex moved to the U.S., but Princess Diana's family could help the siblings end their yearslong feud. According to an insider, the Spencers are attempting to facilitate a reconciliation between the royals.

Source: MEGA Prince William and Prince William attended Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral.

On Wednesday, August 28, William and Harry reunited at their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral, but sources claim the pair failed to chat. “It was probably always going to be a funeral that brought the boys together under one roof, and the fact that William didn’t boycott it because Harry was going to be there has cast a glimmer of hope in an otherwise deeply depressing impasse," the source said.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry discussed his royal upbringing in 'Spare.'

Fellowes was married to Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes, and she maintained a close bond with her nephews over the years. “They both adore Jane [Princess Diana’s elder sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, Robert’s widow], and it’s absolutely right that they were both there out of respect to her. It’s an important recognition of the fact that blood is thicker than water," the insider explained. "It’s a mature, promising sign that their private disagreements are not going be allowed to overshadow important family events.”

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Prince William's relationship was impacted by 'Spare.'

In May, Diana's siblings attended Harry's Invictus Games gathering in London, and Lady Jane traveled to California for Princess Lilibet's baptism. “Behind the scenes, the Spencers have been working hard to get the brothers to reconcile," they said. "They understand William’s hurt at Harry’s betrayal, but they also understand Harry’s position because of the way Diana was treated by the Windsors.” “Harry is still very close to his mother’s family. If anyone can mediate between the brothers it will be Jane," the insider concluded.

Source: MEGA Lady Jane Fellowes attended Princess Lilibet's christening.

OK! previously reported a source was “very happy to confirm both princes were there," but the royals didn't sit together. "They arrived very discreetly," another source shared. “William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance," another attendee shared.

Commentator Claire Pearsall noted that Fellowes' memorial service wouldn't have been an appropriate time for Harry and William to discuss their issues. "Like most families, you're always going to have the people you don't wish to speak with," Pearsall told GB News of the tension. "It's also not the occasion for those two to have some kind of either confrontation argument or great big making up, because you take away from the fact that they were there to celebrate the life of a family member," she continued. "It wasn't about them, it was about somebody else."

Initially, Harry wasn't expected to go to the gathering because of the ongoing "royal family drama." “The death will be a huge blow to the Spencer family. In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support [his aunt] Jane. Of course, he would want to be there," a source told The Daily Beast prior to the ceremony. “It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan," they continued. "But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it.”

