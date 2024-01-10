Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wealthy Neighbors Are 'Unimpressed by Their Traveling Soap Opera'

“Harry and Meghan live down the street but in a considerably pricier spot, though nobody around here is exactly living in cardboard boxes," royal expert Barry Maher told an outlet. "Since we never see them, local tolerance seems to mirror USA tolerance in general. People who like them seem to have an unlimited tolerance, no matter what they do."

The Sussexes had a difficult 2023 after being branded as a "Hollywood Flop" by the Wall Street Journal and being featured on The Hollywood Reporter's "biggest losers of 2023" list. Due to the negative headlines, their popularity dwindled.

“Everyone else is either unimpressed by the traveling soap opera or is just sick of hearing about them,” he continued.