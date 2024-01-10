Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wealthy Neighbors Are 'Unimpressed by Their Traveling Soap Opera'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the luxurious palace gates to settle down in the exclusive town of Montecito, Calif. The pair uses their royal titles professionally in the U.S., but their Sussexes' wealthy neighbors don't care about their status.
“Harry and Meghan live down the street but in a considerably pricier spot, though nobody around here is exactly living in cardboard boxes," royal expert Barry Maher told an outlet. "Since we never see them, local tolerance seems to mirror USA tolerance in general. People who like them seem to have an unlimited tolerance, no matter what they do."
The Sussexes had a difficult 2023 after being branded as a "Hollywood Flop" by the Wall Street Journal and being featured on The Hollywood Reporter's "biggest losers of 2023" list. Due to the negative headlines, their popularity dwindled.
“Everyone else is either unimpressed by the traveling soap opera or is just sick of hearing about them,” he continued.
OK! previously reported Omid Scobie's new book about the royals, Endgame, didn't receive praise in the exclusive community.
"Montecito bookstores are refusing .. I shouldn't say refusing. There's just no interest in Endgame," American commentator Kinsey Schofield said. "This is from The Times my friend Keirnan Southern breaking this story that Montecito bookstores are not covering Endgame."
"Montecito neighbors are uninterested and appalled by the way that Harry and Meghan are not respecting their elders, and it seems like they're being very cruel toward their family members," she continued. "So a lot of the neighborhood's saying they are uninterested in the Sussexes and don't respect them or appreciate the way that they've treated their family."
The U.S.'s curiosity about the monarchy is highlighted in The Crown, but it seems as though Americans aren't keeping up with Meghan and Harry's lives in the same way.
"Americans do eat up the soap opera element of all things royal," Schofield said. "You know, that's why Princess Diana was a queen here in the States because of that soap opera element, the gossipy element that she attracted."
"So, the headlines are here. However, in Montecito, you know, it seems like Harry and Meghan's star has fallen quite a bit," she added.
Aside from their dwindling celebrity status, the couple was rumored to be house hunting in Malibu, Calif., which is home to A-listers such as Beyoncé, Halle Berry and Miley Cyrus.
"There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this," a source told a publication.
"Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the U.K., they will purchase that themselves," the insider continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Due to Malibu being located in Los Angeles County, the pair would have an easier time connecting with entertainment professionals after losing their lucrative Spotify deal.
"Harry was all gung-ho for the Malibu move a few months ago. Yes, it was Meghan's idea, but he was excited about it," a source told an outlet. "It feels odd that now he wants out of that Californian life and is suggesting they buy a place in New York instead. It's almost like he's trying to sabotage things because it makes zero logical sense."