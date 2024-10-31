Meghan Markle Won’t Return to the U.K. to Avoid 'Curtseying' to Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton clashed during the Duchess of Sussex's time in the royal family, which is why it's likely the former actress doesn't want to return to the U.K. in the near future.
“What, and have Meghan Markle curtseying to Kate Middleton? I don’t think so. I don’t see that as a runner. They’ve got their own lives in California," royal biographer Andrew Morton told Sky News Australia.
Leading up to Meghan and Prince Harry's wedding, the royal wives fought over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid's dress, leading to the duchess crying over their spat.
OK! previously reported royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes Meghan and Kate are pursuing different things four years after "Megxit."
"Everything Catherine does is to help others, the disadvantaged, the young, and now those suffering from cancer," Bond told an outlet. "It’s not for money, or fame or self-aggrandizement. It is to help people who are in trouble or difficulty and to do good."
"I believe Meghan is also using her star power to bring attention to certain causes and people who need help," Bond added.
In Harry & Meghan, the Suits star painted the Waleses as cold.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan recalled when discussing meeting couple for the first time. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan admitted.
When the Sussexes first left the U.K., Meghan was emotional about their decision to move back to North America.
"I was like: 'I tried so hard,' and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" Meghan shared in the Netflix series. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"
As the Sussexes continue to pursue opportunties in Hollywood, the Waleses are prioritizing Kate's peace while she's in remission.
"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source claimed.
"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider continued.
William mentioned Harry in a trailer for Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, but experts didn't view the moment as an olive branch.
“He just wanted to say what happened and I don’t think William would want to do that now because he is protecting his wife hugely," biographer Angela Levin said.
“She is still not completely OK. She is alright but very careful," Levin noted. "William was absolutely furious with Harry and the best way to deal with that is not to see him.”