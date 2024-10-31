Meghan Markle Won’t Return to the U.K. to Avoid 'Curtseying' to Kate Middleton

OK! previously reported royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes Meghan and Kate are pursuing different things four years after "Megxit."

"Everything Catherine does is to help others, the disadvantaged, the young, and now those suffering from cancer," Bond told an outlet. "It’s not for money, or fame or self-aggrandizement. It is to help people who are in trouble or difficulty and to do good."

"I believe Meghan is also using her star power to bring attention to certain causes and people who need help," Bond added.