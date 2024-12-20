'Workaholic' King Charles, 76, Is the Most 'Impatient' Patient With His Cancer Treatment — But He Is 'Doing Extremely Well'
King Charles is making progress with his cancer treatment, which he will continue to prioritize in 2025.
According to an update, Charles' condition has shown "positive development," and he is "near as back to normal as possible."
"The King's cancer was diagnosed after his large prostate operation in January, and the first major public appearance was at Easter," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.
"And then subsequent to that, he was able to start public engagements and then most recently, of course, paused the treatment for the successful tour of Australia, Samoa and of course, his opening of CHOGM went ahead," Fitzwilliams added.
Charles, who announced in February that he has cancer, returned to forward-facing duties in April after taking a break from the spotlight.
"Now, what were meant to make of it, of course, is this is good news," the commentator shared about his current condition. "It's not unusual for treatment apparently to continue for some months, and the emphasis is on is very much as near back to normal as possible."
"Obviously, this will be monitored and obviously subject to medical supervision," Fitzwilliams noted.
Charles has been praised throughout his royal career for his commitment to The Crown, but there has been speculation that the monarch is struggling to take a break from duties.
"The King, I'm sure the most impatient patient we know, is a workaholic and obviously this has been we know frustrating for him," he explained.
"Queen Camilla's been such a splendid support, and he seems to be doing extremely well," Fitzwilliams shared, as the queen consort is often seen alongside her husband.
Despite the health woes, it seems like Charles is on the up and up.
"He's done so remarkably well," Fitzwilliams said. "If anybody happened just to see the photographs and footage of some of his engagements, I think they'd really be very surprised to hear that he had cancer."
"This has clearly been a deeply difficult year, but it sets the scene for what's hoped and intended to be what we see in the next year," the expert concluded. "So from that point of view, I think it's undoubtedly a positive development."
Charles wasn't the only senior royal to receive a cancer diagnosis, as Kate Middleton spent most of the year undergoing chemotherapy. However, the Princess of Wales announced in September that she is in remission.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video shared on Instagram. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
When Kate first shared her diagnosis, Charles applauded her decision to open up about her health challenges.
A rep confirmed Charles was in "closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law."
"His Majesty is 'so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,'" Buckingham Palace said.