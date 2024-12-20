'Workaholic' King Charles, 76, Is the Most 'Impatient' Patient With His Cancer Treatment — But He Is 'Doing Extremely Well'

Charles wasn't the only senior royal to receive a cancer diagnosis, as Kate Middleton spent most of the year undergoing chemotherapy. However, the Princess of Wales announced in September that she is in remission.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video shared on Instagram. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."