King Charles' Nephew James Compared to Barron Trump as Tall Royal Teen Now Towers Over Dad Prince Edward

The royal family has a new heartthrob that's captured the eyes of adoring fans around the globe. Prince Edward and wife Sophie's son, James, Earl of Wessex, towered over his famous father in photos from 2025, with social media users pointing out how the 18-year-old's frame is similar to that of Donald and Melania Trump's son, Barron, 19.

James, Earl of Wessex Compared to Barron Trump

Prince Edward's son James is now taller than his dad.

"Wow look at James towering!! Reminds me of Barron Trump," one person commented on X, while another raved, "Handsome young man!! Got those tall Prince Philip genes!" "Wow he’s a very handsome young man!! Very tall!" another penned, while a fourth individual exclaimed, "Oh my! Growth spurt!"

James Doesn't Use HRH Title

Social media users compared James to First Son Barron Trump.

Despite being King Charles' nephew, James and his siblings don't use HRH titles. "We try to bring them up with the understanding they will very likely have to work for a living," his mom previously told The Sunday Times. "Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."

An insider said Barron Trump talks to his friends through the app Discord instead of a phone.

Similar to James, Barron has tried to maintain a normal life despite being the first son. As OK! reported, he's currently a sophomore at NYU, though this year, he's attending classes at their Washington, D.C., campus instead of in Manhattan. While he's not often seen out with friends, an insider told a news outlet he has a tight-knit group of pals he communicates with through video games and the Discord app. He reportedly stays away from giving people his personal phone number because it "creates more trouble than it's worth," the insider explained. "If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You'd have to change the number constantly and it'd become a merry-go-round," the source said. "It's gamer bro culture, they ask each other for their gamer tag. He knows the people."

Is Barron Trump Single?

Barron Trump is a student at NYU.