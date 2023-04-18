King Charles Extends 'Olive Branch' To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle By Including Them In Coronation Program: See Photo He Chose

"Using the picture including Harry and Meghan is yet another olive branch from the King and an attempt to show they are still loved members of the family," royal expert Phil Dampier told an outlet. "We know of course that relations were already starting to strain but it's a happy picture which conveys harmony and unity."

The family portrait seen below, which features the Sussexes, Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three adorable children, was taken in 2018 to mark the patriarch's 70th birthday.