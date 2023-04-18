King Charles Extends 'Olive Branch' To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle By Including Them In Coronation Program: See Photo He Chose
Despite all the turmoil over the past few years, King Charles chose to include a photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Buckingham Palace's official coronation program — a decision that speaks volumes.
"Using the picture including Harry and Meghan is yet another olive branch from the King and an attempt to show they are still loved members of the family," royal expert Phil Dampier told an outlet. "We know of course that relations were already starting to strain but it's a happy picture which conveys harmony and unity."
The family portrait seen below, which features the Sussexes, Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three adorable children, was taken in 2018 to mark the patriarch's 70th birthday.
Dampier noted that the united front presented in that particular snap is also a reminder of "what might have been and how it's so sad the way things have unfolded."
"Harry and Meghan could have been royal superstars and helped modernize the monarchy and take it forward deep into the century. But now the slimmed down monarchy is struggling with numbers and an awful lot depends on William and Kate," he explained.
"The King will be hoping that Harry's presence at the coronation is the start of a healing process, but I don't see the couple of days that Harry will be here as an opportunity for any meaningful peace talks," Dampier continued. "The King will be too busy and William has no interest in talking to his brother."
Many royal experts agree that members of the monarchy will give Harry the cold shoulder at the May event, though it's believed the Duke of Sussex is still on good terms with cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
One report claimed Harry and William won't be seated next to each other for the ceremony, though royal podcast host Kinsey Schofield told a news publication the Prince and and Princess of Wales will "tolerate" the dad-of-two's presence at the family shindig "because despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for [Harry] in both of them."
