What Rift? King Charles Keeps Special Photo Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In His Office Despite Estrangement
Though King Charles has yet to fully mend his rift with Prince Harry, it's clear his youngest son will always hold a special place in his heart. On Wednesday, October 12, the newly appointed monarch held a meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss in his personal office, and footage from the gathering showed that a photo of Harry and Meghan Markle sits on one of his tables.
The picture, which is from the Sussexes' 2018 wedding at St George's Chapel, is situated next to other photos of the royal family, including one of Charles alongside his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, son Prince William and grandson Prince George.
Since taking the throne, Charles has gone out of his way to make it known that he still considers Harry and his wife part of the brood, even giving them a shoutout in his first speech as King.
"I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," the father-of-two stated in an address that aired on September 9, one day after the Queen's death.
Despite the sweet mention, royal expert Tom Bower pointed out to OK! that the Sussexes were purposely left out of the family portrait (seen below) that was released at the beginning of the month.
"Charles is saying, 'This is the royal family now.' Now, Meghan and Harry are firmly ostracized and they're firmly excluded. They are in America and won't be welcome back, and I don't think they made any attempt from what I understand ... there was no warmth between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family," he insisted of their interactions at the Queen's funeral. "There's no way back for Harry, and they will suffer. Everyone realizes that Meghan probably never even wanted to live in England, and all she really wanted to do was get the title and go back to California, and unfortunately that is what happened."
