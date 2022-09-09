King Charles Expresses His 'Love' For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle During First Speech As The New Monarch

Burying the hatchet? On Friday, September 9, King Charles paid tribute to his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth, in a prerecorded video tribute, but he also took a moment to mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite their tense relationship.

"I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," stated the father-of-two, who then gave a shoutout to Prince William as well. "With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given."