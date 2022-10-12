Queen Consort Camilla 'Will Be Crowned Alongside' King Charles During Coronation, Palace Confirms
It's official: when King Charles' coronation takes place next summer, his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, "will be crowned alongside him," Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday, October 11.
Camilla will be the first Queen Consort since 1937, with the prestigious title having been bestowed upon her by Queen Elizabeth II months before her death.
The highly anticipated ceremony will take place next year on Saturday, May 6, with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Reverend Justin Welby, officiating.
"The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," the palace declared. "Further details will be announced in due course."
The date comes as somewhat of a surprise, as many assumed Charles would have the ceremony take place on Friday, June 2, which would align with the same day his late mother ascended to the throne in 1952.
The father-of-two will be 74 when the event takes place, making him the oldest monarch to ever be crowned.
As OK! previously shared, it's likely that Charles will have a less ritzy ceremony than his predecessors.
"The King has long been an advocate of a streamlined or slimmed down monarchy and this project could certainly be said to fit with his vision," a source revealed. "He has already spoken of his wish to continue his mother’s legacy and this includes continuing to recognize what the people are experiencing day by day."
"The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons so [we] will see his wishes carried through that although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world," the source added.
While the rest of the royal family is expected to attend the coronation, it's unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will receive an invite.
