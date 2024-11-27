King Charles and Prince Andrew's Battle Over Royal Lodge to Cause a 'Radical Shake-Up' at Buckingham Palace

When Andrew gave up his position, he was stripped of his royal salary, which could lead to him not being able to afford to maintain the Royal Lodge without his primary source of income.

“I don't think it's the case that [King Charles] doesn't care where the money comes from," historian Gareth Russell told the outlet. “They are restricted by legal matters, which is that they can't really ask where the money is coming from."

“Now this may mean, in the future, there'll be a radical shake-up about how these sort of grace and favor royal estate contracts are drawn up, because it's become quite clear that the Crown doesn't have the authority over some of its own properties that it might have in an ideal world," he continued.