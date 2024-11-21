Prince Andrew and King Charles' Feud Explodes as 'There Is Animosity Between the Brothers' Amid Royal Lodge Drama
Prince Andrew and King Charles' fight over the Royal Lodge continues, as the monarch pushes to evict his brother from the luxury estate.
"Prince Andrew may have been the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, but he is certainly not King Charles' favorite brother," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told an outlet.
"King Charles will not be as forgiving and caring as his mother would have been," Chard added.
Andrew's popularity quickly declined after being accused of assault, and the scandal pushed the royal toward a more reserved life.
"There is frustration and … animosity between the brothers," Chard claimed. "Prince Andrew feels he has nothing to lose, is digging his heels in and not budging from Royal Lodge."
"Whereas King Charles just wants the Andrew problem gone for the sake of the royal family," she explained. "He wishes he would see sense. … The fact that Andrew lives in the huge Royal Lodge … when his reputation is at an all-time low is not a good look."
OK! previously reported royal biographer Robert Hardman claimed Charles is trying to slowly take away aspects of Andrew's lavish lifestyle.
“The Royal Collection, which owns quite a lot of the treasures inside there, may say, ‘Well, we can’t be confident that this place is safe anymore,’ and they’ll start taking the paintings and some of the furniture away,” Hardman said on the “Palace Confidential” podcast.
“The king is very conscious that [Royal Lodge] is not entirely in his gift,” he noted. “It’s a Crown Estate property and the Crown Estate ultimately answers to the government.”
Andrew took a step back from his role in 2020 and was stripped of his HRH status two years later. Due to his resignation, Charles is under pressure to stop providing for the Duke of York.
“That’s a house that has always belonged to someone who performs public duties on behalf of the nation. It always was when George VI lived there, when Queen Mother lived there, and Prince Andrew to begin with,” Hardman said.
“He was performing public duties and therefore there was an obligation by the state to look after that property, to make sure it was secure. Now [Andrew] has got no public life, no prospect of a public life, and I think that does bring into question what he’s still doing in a place that was a home for many years of a sovereign,” he added.
Andrew still lives at the Royal Lodge, but Charles recently decided to quit paying for bodyguards for the property.
"He has his security but at a cheaper rate and he is managing to finance it himself," a source told an outlet. "He has dug his heels in and is refusing to move so found a way to finance his security."
"How sustainable in the long term, then who knows how long he can do it for?" they asked.
Despite losing his royal salary, Chard predicted Andrew's inner circle is helping him stay afloat.
"King Charles recognizes that Andrew is fragile but also acknowledges that he has inflicted a lot of upset on himself by making appalling judgments, tragic interviews and more," Chard explained. "Prince Andrew can now maintain his lease and pay for his Windsor home as he has friends in high places who will stump up the cash needed."
Chard spoke to Fox News Digital.