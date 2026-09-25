ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Princess Diana's Former Butler Slams Her Brother's 'Spiteful' Memoir, Insists King Charles Was 'Broken' and Not 'Giddy' After Her Death Source: MEGA Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell criticized her brother Charles Spencer over his new memoir about his late sibling. Taylor Camp Sept. 25 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell is pushing back against her brother Charles Spencer and some of the explosive claims in his new memoir. Burrell, who worked for the late Princess of Wales until her 1997 death, criticized Swan Song: Diana, My Sister during an appearance on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," claiming he didn't recognize some of Spencer's portrayal of Diana's final years.

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Paul Burrell Slams Charles Spencer's New Book

Source: MEGA Paul Burrell called Charles Spencer's account 'spiteful' and 'revengeful' while discussing the controversial book.

Burrell didn't hold back when asked about Spencer's memoir, which was released earlier this week. "I read this rather spiteful, revengeful, aristocratic point of view that he's penned, and quite frankly, I didn't recognize some of it," Burrell confessed. The former royal employee went on to argue that the memoir is "more about Earl Spencer than it is about his sister Diana."

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Paul Burrell Disputes a Claim About King Charles

Source: MEGA Paul Burrell disputed Charles Spencer's claim about King Charles' reaction following Princess Diana's death in 1997.

Burrell particularly objected to Spencer's account of King Charles III's reaction following Diana's fatal 1997 car crash. In the memoir, Spencer claimed the then-Prince Charles sounded "giddily elated" during a phone conversation after Diana's death. Burrell offered a dramatically different recollection, saying he was in Paris when Charles arrived and remembered him as "a broken man." The two accounts cannot independently establish what was said during Spencer's private phone call with Charles.

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Paul Burrell Claims Charles Spencer Wasn't Part of Diana's 'World'

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Source: MEGA Princess Diana's former butler claimed Charles Spencer 'was not part of her world' during the final years of her life.

Burrell also questioned how much Spencer knew about his sister's life in the years leading up to her death. "They barely spoke. He was not part of her world," Burrell alleged of the siblings' relationship. He claimed the final five years of Diana's life are "pretty vague" in Spencer's memoir because, according to Burrell, her brother knew little about that period.

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Princess Diana and Charles Spencer Had a Complicated Relationship

Source: MEGA Diana and her younger brother reportedly experienced periods of tension in their relationship before her death.

Diana and Spencer's relationship had reportedly experienced periods of tension before her death. A 1996 letter Spencer reportedly sent Diana described himself as a "peripheral part" of her life. Spencer has previously argued that the private correspondence was taken out of context and said other loving letters between the siblings weren't given the same attention.

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Charles Spencer's Memoir Has Sparked Controversy

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer's 'Swan Song: Diana, My Sister' has generated controversy over several claims about Diana and the royal family.