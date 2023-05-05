King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton Greet Fans 1 Day Before Coronation: Photos

On Friday, May 5, a day before the massive coronation ceremony for King Charles III , the 74-year-old stepped out with son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton to greet excited fans.

Charles was pictured as he walked down the street leading up to Buckingham Palace, shaking hands with the thousands of people lined up along the road. The soon-to-be coronated monarch was all smiles as he waved and chatted with the crowds. He sported his classic blue suit along with a white button down and a light pink tie.

William took after his dad, as he grinned and waved to the people. He wore a dark navy suit, white shirt and a grey tie. Meanwhile, Kate stunned as she spoke with adoring British citizens in a long sleeve white dress with a black belt and elegant black heels.