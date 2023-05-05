King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton Greet Fans 1 Day Before Coronation: Photos
Merry Coronation Eve!
On Friday, May 5, a day before the massive coronation ceremony for King Charles III, the 74-year-old stepped out with son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton to greet excited fans.
Charles was pictured as he walked down the street leading up to Buckingham Palace, shaking hands with the thousands of people lined up along the road. The soon-to-be coronated monarch was all smiles as he waved and chatted with the crowds. He sported his classic blue suit along with a white button down and a light pink tie.
William took after his dad, as he grinned and waved to the people. He wore a dark navy suit, white shirt and a grey tie. Meanwhile, Kate stunned as she spoke with adoring British citizens in a long sleeve white dress with a black belt and elegant black heels.
The royal appearance came right before the massive ceremony is set to commence Saturday at 11 a.m. at Westminster Abbey. The son of Queen Elizabeth II will be crowned next to his second wife, Queen Consort Camilla, during the special event.
Prince William, the heir to his father’s throne, will also play a special role in the historic ceremony, as he is set to recite the Homage of Royal Blood during the service.
The homage read, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God." These specific words honor those that the 40-year-old’s grandfather, Prince Phillip, once pledged to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to which he vowed to be her "liege man of life and limb."
While William has a role in the celebration, Charles’ youngest son, Prince Harry, will not be included in the service.
The Duke of Sussex, who exited from his senior royal duties with wife Meghan Markle in 2020, will be seeing most of his family for the first time since his memoir release titled Spare, in which he insulted many members of his family.
The red-headed royal will be attending the coronation regardless of his lack of role, though Meghan will stay back home in California.