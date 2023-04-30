Prince William to Pledge Loyalty to King Charles III by Reciting Homage of Royal Blood at Coronation Ceremony

"I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God," the 40-year-old will say.

The specific words, titled the Homage of Royal Blood, pull from the words that William’s late grandfather, Prince Phillip, said in his 1953 vow to Queen Elizabeth to which he stated he’d be her "liege man of life and limb."