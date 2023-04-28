Prince William & Kate Middleton Hand Out 22 Pizza Pies to Wales Locals During 2-Day Trip: Photos
Say cheese! On Thursday, April 27, Kate Middleton and Prince William were in the midst of a two-day trip to Wales when they surprised locals with some saucy goodness.
As OK! reported, the pair was in their namesake country to meet with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, and after socializing with the staff, rock climbing and having some medical training, they treated greeters to fare from the Little Dragon Pizza Van.
According to a report, the couple ordered a whopping 22 pies, with toppings like pepperoni, barbecue chicken and goat cheese.
The eatery's owner, Peter Morris, told an outlet of his interaction with the royals, "The Princess asked if we make our own dough — and said that they love making pizzas with their children," referring to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5.
"Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal," he admitted. "Prince William said he'd heard of us — which is quite surreal. People come from far and wide — it's the quality of the food and the views!"
The parents-of-three even showed some rare PDA while placing their order, as the brunette beauty had her hand on William's back.
The fun joint outing comes just over one week before they'll attend King Charles' Saturday, May 6, coronation. While it was reported that Prince Harry had "peace talks" with their father before he travels to the U.K., it's believed the Duke of Sussex hasn't had any recent communication with his older brother.
- Kate Middleton & Prince William Go Rock Climbing After It's Revealed They May Ignore Prince Harry at Coronation: Photos
- Prince Louis Turns 5! Prince William & Kate Middleton 'Go The Extra Mile' For Their Son's Adventure-Themed Celebration
- Prince Harry & Prince William's Relationship Still Too 'Strained' For Reconciliation To Happen At Coronation, Insider Shares
"I do not anticipate warm interactions between Harry and William," royal expert Kinsey Schofield noted in a recent interview, claiming the siblings haven't spoken to each other since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.
"We know that palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind," the journalist explained to a news outlet. "The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, is skipping the event to stay home with their two children Lilibet, 1, and Archie, who turns 4 on the same day as the coronation.
People talked to Morris about his encounter with Kate and William.