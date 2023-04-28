Prince William & Kate Middleton Hand Out 22 Pizza Pies to Wales Locals During 2-Day Trip: Photos

According to a report, the couple ordered a whopping 22 pies, with toppings like pepperoni, barbecue chicken and goat cheese.

The eatery's owner, Peter Morris, told an outlet of his interaction with the royals, "The Princess asked if we make our own dough — and said that they love making pizzas with their children," referring to Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5.

"Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal," he admitted. "Prince William said he'd heard of us — which is quite surreal. People come from far and wide — it's the quality of the food and the views!"