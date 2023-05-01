Snubbed: Prince Harry Has No Official Role at King Charles' Coronation Ceremony, Prince William to Be Front & Center
Though Prince Harry is flying to the U.K. to be present for King Charles' coronation, the ceremony's agenda revealed the Duke of Sussex won't have any role in the big day.
The recently released Liturgy of the Coronation Service detailed exactly how things will unfold, and unlike Harry, Prince William is mentioned several times.
William will interact with their father on numerous occasions throughout the Saturday, May 6, event, including for the Homage of Royal Blood, where he'll tell Charles, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."
The father-of-three will also participate in the Stole Royal, meaning he'll help the new king put on his robe.
As OK! reported, things between Harry and his family are still strained, and since the members of the monarchy have a jam-packed schedule that weekend, it's unlikely he'll actually be able to sit down with them to try and hash things out.
In fact, royal podcast "To Di For Daily" podcast host Kinsey Schofield believes things are still so tense between Harry and William that "palace staff is planning every entry, exit, and seat with the battling brothers in mind. The palace's ultimate objective is to avoid conflict."
The Spare author will be on his own at the shindig, as Meghan Markle is staying behind in California — which may be why he's reportedly leaving the country just two hours after the ceremony concludes.
"He’ll be in and out of the U.K. in 24 hours," one insider told a news outlet. "He will only be doing the coronation service then leaving."
Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell predicted a similar agenda for the dad-of-two.
"It is not a surprise, he is coming to show face. He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there," he said on a recent episode of GB News. "But Harry is not going to hang around. He doesn't want to spend much time around them. There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I'm afraid — I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors."