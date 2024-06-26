Prince Harry Was 'Scarred' by Princess Diana's Experience as a Working Royal

"Harry was scarred by what his mother went through, and when he saw the same thing happening to Meghan, he knew he must act," a source told an outlet, referring to Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. "He’s certain his mother would have approved of him leaving the royal family. Diana had tried to do the same, and he thinks she would be proud of him and his new life."

"Diana’s birthday is painful for Harry and William both," they added of the important milestone. "For Harry, he thinks about what could have been, and William is reminded of being without her from such a young age. The loss of their mother cuts deep."