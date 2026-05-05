King Charles and Queen Camilla 'Offended' Kate Middleton by Demanding 'Insulting' Name Change Before Her Wedding to Prince William

Article continues below advertisement

When Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot on April 29, 2011, everything in her world changed — including her moniker. According to royal author Christopher Andersen's new biography about the Princess of Wales, 44, King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly demanded she alter her name before the nuptials.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton's First Full Name Is 'Catherine'

Source: MEGA Royal author Christopher Andersen claimed King Charles and Queen Camilla were concerned over Kate Middleton's moniker.

“Charles and Camilla each had a royal monogram that consisted of interlocking C’s beneath a crown,” Andersen wrote in his recent book, Kate! The Courage, Grace and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen. Charles, 77, and Camilla, 78, were allegedly worried that a third royal emblem with a "C" was "overkill," as Kate spells her full name as "Catherine Middleton."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot in April 2011.

Charles and the then-Duchess of Cornwall reportedly asked the princess if she would changed the spelling of her first name to "Katherine." Because the Duchess of Cambridge was already known to the public as “Kate," she was "offended" by the couple's question. Once William, 43, caught wind of the situation, he "fumed" and defended his now-wife. According to Andersen, the request was “insulting … not only to Kate, but to her entire family.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton and Prince William Met in 2001

Source: MEGA The couple married at Westminster Abbey.

Despite the little quarrel, the issue was dropped. William and Kate celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary late last month by posting a cute family photo of themselves and their kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8. The group posed in the great outdoors and had their bare feet sinking into the grass as they smiled alongside their beloved dogs. The couple first met in 2001 when they were both studying at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.