King Charles and Queen Camilla 'Offended' Kate Middleton by Demanding 'Insulting' Name Change Before Her Wedding to Prince William
May 5 2026, Updated 3:37 p.m. ET
When Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot on April 29, 2011, everything in her world changed — including her moniker.
According to royal author Christopher Andersen's new biography about the Princess of Wales, 44, King Charles and Queen Camilla reportedly demanded she alter her name before the nuptials.
Kate Middleton's First Full Name Is 'Catherine'
“Charles and Camilla each had a royal monogram that consisted of interlocking C’s beneath a crown,” Andersen wrote in his recent book, Kate! The Courage, Grace and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen.
Charles, 77, and Camilla, 78, were allegedly worried that a third royal emblem with a "C" was "overkill," as Kate spells her full name as "Catherine Middleton."
Charles and the then-Duchess of Cornwall reportedly asked the princess if she would changed the spelling of her first name to "Katherine."
Because the Duchess of Cambridge was already known to the public as “Kate," she was "offended" by the couple's question.
Once William, 43, caught wind of the situation, he "fumed" and defended his now-wife. According to Andersen, the request was “insulting … not only to Kate, but to her entire family.”
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Kate Middleton and Prince William Met in 2001
Despite the little quarrel, the issue was dropped.
William and Kate celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary late last month by posting a cute family photo of themselves and their kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8.
The group posed in the great outdoors and had their bare feet sinking into the grass as they smiled alongside their beloved dogs.
The couple first met in 2001 when they were both studying at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
However, Kate and William's relationship didn't turn romantic until 2003, and they dated on and off until their engagement was announced in 2010.
The heir to the British throne discussed not wanting to repeat the same "mistakes" in his marriage that Charles and his late mother, Princess Diana, did in their own relationship.
“You take that [example] and you learn from it,” William told Eugene Levy during an October 2025 Reluctant Traveler episode. “I think we all try and do that.”
“I just want to do what’s best for my children, but I know that the drama and the stress when you’re small really affects you when you’re older,” William went on. “I think it’s really important that that atmosphere is created at home. You have to have that … feeling of safety, security, love."