Princess Diana and King Charles Once Had a Saucy Fight That Left Late Royal 'Covered in Salad Dressing,' Butler Claims
Princess Diana and King Charles once got into a very sticky situation that left the late royal doused in — salad dressing?
Paul Burrell, who was Diana's butler from 1987 until her death, recalled a messy fight between her and Charles that involved a condiment.
Princess Diana and King Charles Had a Rocky Marriage
He opened up about one moment between the monarch, 77, and the Princess of Wales during one evening where they were having what was meant to be a romantic dinner.
Paul, 67, found Diana wearing a silk nightgown that was "covered in salad dressing."
"One evening, he rang the bell, and I went through after hearing this almighty row from the other side of the door, knowing I shouldn’t intrude until it went quiet," he told Fox News recently.
"The dinner table was upside down, broken china everywhere, food everywhere. And he was covered in salad dressing. He looked up at me in a rather sheepish way and said, ‘Oh, I’m terribly sorry. I seemed to have caught my sleeve on the edge of the table, and everything just tipped up.' ‘Of course.’ He knew, and I knew the real reason was that there’d been an almighty row and Diana had fled upstairs in tears," the former royal footman added.
"Of course, they would argue, and I was there," he went on. "I stood there and watched them shouting and screaming, and I cleaned up the messes. I brushed up the broken china."
Diana Felt 'Mentally Tortured' by Her Relationship
While the former Duke of Cornwall "never hurt Diana physically," Paul insisted that Diana felt "mentally tortured" by the breakdown of their marriage.
Charles and Diana tied the knot in 1981 in what should have been a fairy-tale wedding. However, they announced their split in 1992 and formally divorced in 1996.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Officially Married in 2005
"I think that in the very early days, Prince Charles, now our king, tried his hardest to make this marriage work," Paul added. Rumors of infidelity by both parties swirled around the couple for years.
Diana allegedly had flings with her riding instructor James Hewitt and bodyguard Barry Mannakee in the 1980s. As for Charles, his widely-publicized affair with Camilla Parker Bowles (now Queen Camilla) throughout the decades that caused much flack within The Firm.
However, Charles and Camilla married in 2005. When Charles took the British throne in 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth, Camilla, 78, became the United Kingdom's co-monarch and queen.