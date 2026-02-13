Princess Diana and King Charles Once Had a Saucy Fight That Left Late Royal 'Covered in Salad Dressing,' Butler Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Diana and King Charles once got into a very sticky situation that left the late royal doused in — salad dressing? Paul Burrell, who was Diana's butler from 1987 until her death, recalled a messy fight between her and Charles that involved a condiment.

Princess Diana and King Charles Had a Rocky Marriage

Source: MEGA Princess Diana and King Charles married in 1981 and divorced in 1996.

He opened up about one moment between the monarch, 77, and the Princess of Wales during one evening where they were having what was meant to be a romantic dinner. Paul, 67, found Diana wearing a silk nightgown that was "covered in salad dressing." "One evening, he rang the bell, and I went through after hearing this almighty row from the other side of the door, knowing I shouldn’t intrude until it went quiet," he told Fox News recently.

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in 1997.

"The dinner table was upside down, broken china everywhere, food everywhere. And he was covered in salad dressing. He looked up at me in a rather sheepish way and said, ‘Oh, I’m terribly sorry. I seemed to have caught my sleeve on the edge of the table, and everything just tipped up.' ‘Of course.’ He knew, and I knew the real reason was that there’d been an almighty row and Diana had fled upstairs in tears," the former royal footman added. "Of course, they would argue, and I was there," he went on. "I stood there and watched them shouting and screaming, and I cleaned up the messes. I brushed up the broken china."

Diana Felt 'Mentally Tortured' by Her Relationship

Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla married in 2005.

While the former Duke of Cornwall "never hurt Diana physically," Paul insisted that Diana felt "mentally tortured" by the breakdown of their marriage. Charles and Diana tied the knot in 1981 in what should have been a fairy-tale wedding. However, they announced their split in 1992 and formally divorced in 1996.

King Charles and Queen Camilla Officially Married in 2005

Source: MEGA The former Duke and Duchess of Cornwall had an affair that lasted decades.