King Charles & Queen Consort Camilla Have Eggs Hurled At Them By Protestor: 'This Country Was Built On The Blood Of Slaves!'

According to reports, a 23-year-old man allegedly hurled three eggs near the couple while shouting, "This country was built on the blood of slaves!" Despite the chaos, footage (seen below) proved that Charles, 73, kept cool, calm and collected as an egg cracked open on the ground next to him.

Four police officers grabbed the suspect while onlookers started chanting "God Save the King" and "shame on you" at the protestor. Charles and his wife, 75, were then ushered away and carried on. He has since been arrested on "suspicion of a public order offense."