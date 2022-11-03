Queen Elizabeth & King Charles Didn't Have 'A Cozy Relationship' Until Later In Life, Shares Biographer
Though King Charles III was often by his mother Queen Elizabeth II's side during her later years, royal biographer Christopher Andersen claimed "there was never a cozy relationship between Charles and the queen" during the newly appointed king's childhood simply "because the [royal] family is not set up to be cozy."
In fact, he alleged Charles felt more or less "abandoned" as a kid since Elizabeth and Prince Philip were busy leading the monarchy.
Instead, the father-of-two, 73, formed a strong bond with his grandmother, who was known to the masses as Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.
"In some ways, the Queen Mother was a mother figure to Charles just because the Queen became Queen when Charles was so young," historian Gareth Russell spilled. "There were a lot of tours of the Commonwealth and every time the Queen had to go away, Prince Charles stayed with the Queen Mother. They had a great sense of humor, and she always encouraged him."
However, Andersen believes "the queen and Charles grew closer as she grew white [and] old, and as he grew."
Nonetheless, before her death, Queen Elizabeth allegedly put a plan in place that would force Charles to give up his spot on the throne upon his 80th birthday, as she wasn't "certain her family is up to the job of guiding Britain for the next 100 years," a royal aide spilled. The duties will then fall onto Prince William and Kate Middleton.
"She’s not convinced her heirs have the will, skill, or character to do it right," the confidante shared. "So the Queen has bound them in shackles that will survive long after she goes to the grave."
Another royal expert claimed the late matriarch wasn't a fan of Charles' rumored idea of scaling down the monarchy.
Andersen spoke to Us Weekly while Russell talked with People.
