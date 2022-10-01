Prince Harry Said 'Nasty Things' Towards Queen Consort Camilla, Biographer Claims

Royally insulting!

Despite his proper public persona, it seems that Prince Harry has done his fair share of talking smack over the years, allegedly saying less-than-stellar things about newly-minted Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, according to biographer Angela Levin.

“I decided that somehow I had to rebalance things,” Levin explained during a television appearance on Friday, September 30, promoting her new book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.