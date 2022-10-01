Prince Harry Said 'Nasty Things' Towards Queen Consort Camilla, Biographer Claims
Despite his proper public persona, it seems that Prince Harry has done his fair share of talking smack over the years, allegedly saying less-than-stellar things about newly-minted Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, according to biographer Angela Levin.
“I decided that somehow I had to rebalance things,” Levin explained during a television appearance on Friday, September 30, promoting her new book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.
Alongside Netflix’s hit series The Crown, which Levin slammed as having “been really cruel” towards the Queen Consort, the author also pointed a finger at Prince Harry, purporting that he, too, had spoken ill of his stepmother.
“The other was actually Prince Harry, who had said really nasty things about her, too,” she spilled.
But it wasn’t just Prince Harry. In her book, which hit shelves on Thursday, September 29, Levin also claimed that both the royal and his older brother, Prince William, had harsh words for the future-Queen Consort amid discussions with their father, King Charles shortly after their 2005 marriage.
Though it seems the siblings were fine with Camilla during her relationship with the King in the early 2000s, their sentiments significantly soured after the royal couple said “I do”.
"His sons weren’t as keen on their stepmother as it appeared but were just being polite before and at the wedding. Instead, both William and Harry had arguments with their father that I’ve been told were 'hardly respectful,'" Levin explained of their Royal rift.
"It is always difficult to take on the role of stepmother and William and Harry presented the then-Duchess of Cornwall with an almost impossible challenge,” she added.
Though it is unclear why, exactly, the Princes disliked their father’s new wife, several have theorized that their disdain ties back to the rumors that King Charles cheated on their late mother, Princess Diana, with Camilla.
Levin’s new interview was first aired on the British talk show, Lorraine.