King Charles Honors Queen Consort Camilla By Giving Her One Of Prince Andrew's Old Titles

King Charles is closing out the year by appointing some of his loved ones with new titles! On Thursday, December 22, the patriarch named daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, a title Queen Elizabeth II bestowed upon Prince William back in 2011.

In addition, William is now the Colonel of the Welsh Guards, and Charles also gave his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, the title of Colonel of the the Grenadier Guards, an honor that was previously stripped from Prince Andrew due to his sexual abuse lawsuit.