King Charles Honors Queen Consort Camilla By Giving Her One Of Prince Andrew's Old Titles
King Charles is closing out the year by appointing some of his loved ones with new titles! On Thursday, December 22, the patriarch named daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as the honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, a title Queen Elizabeth II bestowed upon Prince William back in 2011.
In addition, William is now the Colonel of the Welsh Guards, and Charles also gave his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, the title of Colonel of the the Grenadier Guards, an honor that was previously stripped from Prince Andrew due to his sexual abuse lawsuit.
Charles' announcements come just a few days before the monarchy will celebrate their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth, a day that will be filled with emotion.
"I've no doubt there are tears that will be shed on the day or the night before because they will be remembering her," former royal staffer Grant Harrold shared in a recent interview. "But I'm sure as well it will be a fun time for the youngsters and it will also carry on how the Queen would have wanted it to."
Harold also predicted that Charles will stick to family traditions and "mirror everything" the family has done in the past for the holiday.
"But what is interesting is, I don't think he will stay [at Sandringham] until February like the Queen used to do to mark her own father's passing," he added. "I don't see him doing that, and I don't think his schedule will allow it."
As OK! previously reported, it's unlikely that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will celebrate the holiday with the rest of the royal family, especially after their Netflix docuseries aired out more of the monarchy's dirty laundry.
Though the six-episode special had a disclaimer stating "members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series," a royal insider claimed they were never approached to do so.
A separate source alleged the U.K.-based brood now "has no trust left" for the Sussexes, and they all remain "wary" ahead of the January 10 debut of Harry's memoir, Spare.
