OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Charles
OK LogoROYALS

King Charles III Refused To Give Prince Harry His Blessing To Marry Meghan Markle, Believed She Wasn't 'Worthy Of Their Family': Source

royals
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 20 2022, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship has been troublesome for the royal family long before they began airing out their dirty laundry with the Duke of Sussex's relatives.

In fact, Harry's father, King Charles III, was in such opposition of their love that he and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, tried banning the red-headed prince from proposing to his now-wife in 2016, a source spilled.

Article continues below advertisement
royals
Source: mega

Harry had apparently been secretly dating the American actress for a while before Charles and Camilla caught wind of their blossoming romance, but they immediately put their foot down once they learned of what was going on.

REPORTER APOLOGIZES TO MEGHAN MARKLE AFTER WRITING HE 'HATED' HER 'ON A CELLULAR LEVEL'

According to the source, both His Majesty and Camilla believed Meghan wasn't "worthy of their family," with the former apparently threatening to cut Harry's generous allowance off if he didn’t ditch the Suits alum.

Article continues below advertisement

Another insider dished, "Snooty Camilla doesn’t want another commoner — like William’s wife Kate — tainting the royal blood and trying to change the monarchy," referring to the heir, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, who wed in April 2011.

“Camilla [likens] Meghan to her brother-in-law Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson," they continued. "She triggered public scandals by getting photographed having her toes sucked by a lover — and trying to sell access to the royal family."

royals
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

However, Harry — obviously — refused to listen to Charles' wishes, going on to marry the brunette beauty on May 19, 2018, in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan recounted their courtship in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, recalling how the Duchess of Sussex immediately became the royal family's scapegoat when unfavorable stories about their own would be plastered in the press.

"They would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favorable stories being printed," a friend of Meghan's spilled in their Netflix series, with the mother-of-two adding: "You would just see it play out. A story about someone in the family would pop for a minute, and they'd go, 'We gotta make that go away.'"

SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIP

And while Charles may not be the biggest fan of Meghan's, or the couple's for that matter, he is apparently doing nothing to further the divide between them and the family.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Charles will likely let Harry and Meghan keep their royal titles and invite them to his May coronation despite the couple publicly going after the prestigious family.

Radar spoke to the insiders about Charles refusing to give Harry his blessing.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.