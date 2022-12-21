Prince Harry's Docuseries Squashed Chance Of His Brother Ever Forgiving Him: 'Prince William Wanted To Move On'

According to the source, William, 40, was "disappointed" with what was discussed in the six-episode series, which included the father-of-two claiming his older sibling "screamed and shouted" at him during Megxit talks. Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, also accused William of giving his secretary the go-ahead to interfere with the actress' lawsuit.

"William was hoping they could move on after the [March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview]," spilled the source. "But Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards."