Prince Harry's Docuseries Squashed Chance Of His Brother Ever Forgiving Him: 'Prince William Wanted To Move On'
Were Prince Harry and Prince William trying to mend ties? The brothers had a falling out after the former fled the monarchy in 2020, but an insider is now hinting they were working to better their relationship — however, a reconciliation now seems out of the question since the Prince of Wales feels the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary "portrayed the royal family in a cynical light."
According to the source, William, 40, was "disappointed" with what was discussed in the six-episode series, which included the father-of-two claiming his older sibling "screamed and shouted" at him during Megxit talks. Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, also accused William of giving his secretary the go-ahead to interfere with the actress' lawsuit.
"William was hoping they could move on after the [March 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview]," spilled the source. "But Harry airing his dirty laundry has only heightened the conflict between the two brothers and resulted in them taking a step backwards."
Royal reporter Katie Nicholl previously declared that William was taking the doc "very personally," so there's likely "a lot of tension ... anger and resentment" surrounding the ordeal.
She also thinks the father-of-three is "livid" with his younger sibling for airing footage from their mother Princess Diana's controversial Panorama interview.
Meanwhile, royal experts believe even more issues are to set to arise when Harry releases his memoir, Spare, next month, as the book "is widely expected to be even more inflammatory" than Harry & Meghan, one source alleged.
As OK! previously reported, members of the monarchy are feeling "wary" about the situation since "there is no trust left" between them and the Sussexes.
The royals have yet to give any comment themselves on the Netflix doc and denied the streaming service's claims that they were ever approached to do so.
Us Weekly reported on William and Harry's fractured relationship.
