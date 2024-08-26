King Charles Is 'Receiving Spiritual Guidance' Amid Ongoing Feud With Prince Harry: 'He Has Faith He Could Return'
Prince Harry continues to live on the outskirts of the monarchy, but King Charles could be seeking help from a higher power to heal their relationship.
According to a source, Charles is "receiving spiritual guidance" on his strained relationship with the Duke of Sussex.
As the monarch, Charles is the head of the church of England, and the role has strengthened his Anglican beliefs.
"Faith has always been a part of Charles’s life and something he’s explored, but since becoming King it is playing a more central role," the source told an outlet. "Charles misses his son. He still loves Harry and wants him back for personal reasons — regardless that he and Meghan do not [want to] return to royal life."
In February, Harry rushed to London to visit Charles after the king was diagnosed with cancer, but His Majesty failed to attend his son's Invictus Games gathering in May.
"Harry will always be Charles’s much-loved son. He has faith that Harry could return," the insider continued. "He misses the bond they once had, and the door will always remain open to him and his family.
"He does not want years of discord and disharmony clouding his reign," they concluded.
Despite Charles hopes, OK! previously reported Harry's depiction of Queen Camilla in Spare is making it difficult for him to reconcile with his father.
"When Harry branded his stepmother Camilla a 'villain' in his book and revealed that both he and William initially begged their father not to marry her, Harry committed what Charles regards as a cardinal sin," royal expert Christopher Andersen told an outlet after a source claimed the duo aren't in communication.
"No one disses Camilla in royal circles and gets away with it — not even a son of the king," Andersen warned.
"I think Charles could forgive Harry for some of the trouble he’s caused — including bailing on the monarchy … slamming his brother William for bullying behavior and suing for royal protection when visiting the U.K.," Andersen continued. "But Charles is having a hard time forgiving Harry for taking what he sees as gratuitous potshots at his beloved Queen Camilla."
"This still remains a thorn on the king’s side," he added.
Despite Andersen's theory, an insider claimed Harry's fight for security privileges is what complicated his dynamic with Charles.
"He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a friend told a publication. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."
Harry has been vocal about his safety concerns after being stripped of his security when he stepped down from his senior-level position.
“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected?" a source said. "The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”
