Prince Harry Will Have Security Protection When Visiting the Royal Family Despite Legal Loss
Prince Harry is dealing with the loss of his legal battle against the Home Office after years of demanding personnel when he spends time in the U.K. When the Duke of Sussex left the royal fold in 2020, he was stripped of his HRH status and various privileges, and his request for personnel has been denied by the High Court.
“I think his argument is that in his eyes, as a senior member of the family, even though no longer a senior member of the family, he should still be entitled to that protection for him and his family," Grant Harrold told GB News. “When he was in the U.K. recently, you notice there was a lot of security around him."
Over the years, the father-of-two has complained about not feeling safe in his native nation due to extremists groups and internet trolls. When he returns in the future, he will get the security he needs.
“Obviously he was there to see his father. He will get that protection that’s entitled to him when he’s in those kind of environments," the expert shared. “I think the problem is, if he’s in the U.K. doing his own thing, that’s where this comes into question.
"This is where then his security is not the same as when he’s with other members of the royal family," he added.
OK! previously reported High Court judge Sir Peter Lane gave his verdict on Wednesday, February 28.
"The Duke of Sussex will appeal today's judgment which refuses his judicial review claim against the decision-making body Ravec, which includes the Home Office, the Royal Household and the Met Police," a rep said in a statement.
"Although these are not labels used by Ravec, three categories — as revealed during the litigation — comprise the 'Ravec cohort': the Role Based Category, the Occasional Category and the Other VIP Category," the rep continued.
- Prince Harry to 'Appeal' After Losing Lengthy Battle Over Security Arrangements
- Prince Harry Believes 'He's Entitled to All of the Perks and Privileges of Royalty' Without Doing the Necessary Work
- Prince Harry Claims He's Been Subjected to 'Unlawful and Unfair Treatment' After Being Stripped of His Security Privileges
According to Harry's legal spokesperson, the court ruling goes against the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures' policy.
"The Duke is not asking for preferential treatment, but for a fair and lawful application of Ravec's own rules, ensuring that he receives the same consideration as others in accordance with Ravec's own written policy," they explained. "In February 2020, Ravec failed to apply its written policy to the Duke of Sussex and excluded him from a particular risk analysis,"
"The Duke's case is that the so-called 'bespoke process' that applies to him, is no substitute for that risk analysis," they added. "The Duke of Sussex hopes he will obtain justice from the Court of Appeal, and makes no further comment while the case is ongoing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Home Office appreciated the judge's choice.
"We are pleased that the Court has found in favor of the Government’s position in this case, and we are carefully considering our next steps. It would be inappropriate to comment further," the Home Office shared in a statement.
"The UK Government’s protective security system is rigorous and proportionate," they continued. "It is our long-standing policy not to provide detailed information on those arrangements, as doing so could compromise their integrity and affect individuals’ security."