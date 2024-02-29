Prince Harry Will Have Security Protection When Visiting the Royal Family Despite Legal Loss

“I think his argument is that in his eyes, as a senior member of the family, even though no longer a senior member of the family, he should still be entitled to that protection for him and his family," Grant Harrold told GB News. “When he was in the U.K. recently, you notice there was a lot of security around him."

Over the years, the father-of-two has complained about not feeling safe in his native nation due to extremists groups and internet trolls. When he returns in the future, he will get the security he needs.

“Obviously he was there to see his father. He will get that protection that’s entitled to him when he’s in those kind of environments," the expert shared. “I think the problem is, if he’s in the U.K. doing his own thing, that’s where this comes into question.

"This is where then his security is not the same as when he’s with other members of the royal family," he added.