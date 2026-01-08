King Charles Is 'Reclaiming Authority' by Not Meeting With Prince Harry During England Visit as 2025 Reunion Made Monarch Look 'Weak'
Jan. 8 2026, Published 12:10 p.m. ET
Though King Charles and Prince Harry appeared to bury the hatchet with their brief September 2025 reunion, an insider revealed that when the Duke of Sussex returns to his home country for his upcoming trial, he won't be seeing his dad.
Charles will be in Scotland at the time, but the source claimed to Tom Sykes' The Royalist that the main reason the patriarch is avoiding another get-together is because he "has no wish to be linked to any court proceedings."
Some think that the monarch being with Harry during his legal drama would be "politically disastrous."
Inside Harry's New Court Case
Harry, as well as Elton John and a few others, are about to participate in a big battle against the Daily Mail's publisher, Associated Newspapers. The British individuals accused the company of bugging their phone calls and claimed they illegally accessed their private information, such as medical records.
Associated Newspapers denied the "preposterous" allegations.
King Charles Is Taking Back the Power
Charles keeping his distance from the drama is thought to be his way of regaining the higher ground in his relationship with the Duke of Sussex, as some thought extending the olive branch last year made the dad-of-two look "weak" and "foolish."
"What has changed is not Harry, but the internal balance of power around the king," Sykes explained. "This new attempt to recalibrate his position vis-à-vis Harry looks to me like a recognition it was a mistake."
- Prince Harry 'Made No Attempt to See' Prince William While in England for Court Case: Source
- King Charles 'Risks Alienating Prince William' If Patriarch Reunites With Prince Harry in the U.K., Claims Royal Expert
- Snubbed: King Charles Has 'No Time in the Diary' to See Prince Harry During His Visit to the U.K.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"That is why the currently evolving new stance — no meeting without an apology, no proximity while Harry is embarrassing the family in court — is gaining traction inside the palace," Sykes spilled. "It could allow Charles to reclaim a measure of authority, and, crucially, to align himself more closely with [Prince] William’s uncompromising position."
Things Are Still Icy Between Prince William and Prince Harry
As OK! reported, a source claimed William was "blindsided" by his brother and dad's meeting in 2025.
"William thought his father was back in London strictly for cancer treatment and official audiences. He had no idea Harry was on the schedule — and certainly wasn’t asked for input," an insider told an outlet at the time.
"If William had been consulted, he would have tried to block it," a source insisted. "That’s why Charles went ahead quietly."
William and Harry have yet to make amends, as sources believe the future king feels his brother crossed a line when he shaded the dad-of-three's wife, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the monarchy in his memoir, Spare.