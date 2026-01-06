or
BREAKING NEWS
King Charles Unlikely to Visit Son Prince Harry During Upcoming U.S. Trip: 'There Will Be No Detour'

image of meghan markle and prince harry and inset of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

King Charles will likely not visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when he comes to the United States sometime this year to celebrate the nation's 250th birthday.

Jan. 6 2026, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

The shade!

King Charles will reportedly not be making a stopover to Montecito, Calif., where his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle reside when he visits the United States later this year.

Queen Camilla and King Charles Will Celebrate America's 250th Birthday

image of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to visit the United States later this year.

The monarch, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, are set to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. in the coming months; however, they apparently won't be able to see Meghan, 44, Harry, 41, or their grandkids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, "There is the question of whether the King will visit his younger son the Duke of Sussex and grandchildren."

"But there will be no detour," the author stated to Hello! magazine.

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.

Harry will also most likely not be going to Washington, D.C., to see Charles when the latter meets with President Donald Trump to ring in America's milestone birthday.

"While some close to the palace quietly suggest the Sussexes could travel east for a discreet meeting in Washington," Jobson said. "Their presence would dominate headlines, eclipsing the state visit, so for that reason, it remains improbable."

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton could join Charles and Camilla for the trip — but "sources stress it is not impossible but unlikely, since this would be a state visit with the King as the principal actor."

Prince Harry

Prince Harry Is 'Desperate' for King Charles to See His Kids

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is hoping his father will see his children soon.

The Spare author is reportedly "desperate" for the former Prince of Wales to visit him in California sometime in the near future.

"Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family," an insider told The Sun earlier this week. "He knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren."

Meghan and Harry have lived on the West Coast with their family ever since they decided to leave the royal family in January 2020.

King Charles and Prince Harry Last Met in September 2025 for Tea

image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry last saw King Charles in September 2025.

Charles last met Archie and Lilibet during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

Harry and his father had a brief summit in September 2025 when the former army officer was in the United Kingdom for several charity events. The two had a meeting that lasted for just under an hour.

Charles is currently battling a form of cancer, but his treatments will be scaled back this year.

The Invictus Games founder said last year that he "would love a reconciliation" with his family, especially since he doesn't "know how much longer my father has."

