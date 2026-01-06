King Charles Unlikely to Visit Son Prince Harry During Upcoming U.S. Trip: 'There Will Be No Detour'

Article continues below advertisement

The shade! King Charles will reportedly not be making a stopover to Montecito, Calif., where his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle reside when he visits the United States later this year.

Queen Camilla and King Charles Will Celebrate America's 250th Birthday

Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to visit the United States later this year.

The monarch, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, are set to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. in the coming months; however, they apparently won't be able to see Meghan, 44, Harry, 41, or their grandkids, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. According to royal expert Robert Jobson, "There is the question of whether the King will visit his younger son the Duke of Sussex and grandchildren." "But there will be no detour," the author stated to Hello! magazine.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.

Harry will also most likely not be going to Washington, D.C., to see Charles when the latter meets with President Donald Trump to ring in America's milestone birthday. "While some close to the palace quietly suggest the Sussexes could travel east for a discreet meeting in Washington," Jobson said. "Their presence would dominate headlines, eclipsing the state visit, so for that reason, it remains improbable." However, Prince William and Kate Middleton could join Charles and Camilla for the trip — but "sources stress it is not impossible but unlikely, since this would be a state visit with the King as the principal actor."

Prince Harry Is 'Desperate' for King Charles to See His Kids

Source: MEGA Prince Harry is hoping his father will see his children soon.

The Spare author is reportedly "desperate" for the former Prince of Wales to visit him in California sometime in the near future. "Harry has made it clear that he would love his dad to come and visit him and the family," an insider told The Sun earlier this week. "He knows that they are strained, but he has mentioned several times a hope that his father can have a relationship with his grandchildren." Meghan and Harry have lived on the West Coast with their family ever since they decided to leave the royal family in January 2020.

King Charles and Prince Harry Last Met in September 2025 for Tea

Source: MEGA Prince Harry last saw King Charles in September 2025.