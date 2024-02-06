King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Leaves the Royal Family on 'Very Thin Ground' as Kate Middleton Remains 'Incapacitated'
King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis and Kate Middleton's ongoing medical leave are highlighting the issues within the slimmed-down monarchy. Before the palace updated the public about Charles' well-being, it was announced Prince William would take a step back from his role to care for the Princess of Wales.
Aside from Kate's recovery journey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2020 "Megxit" scandal would prevent them from taking over Charles and Kate's roles.
"This is a difficult bit, Martha, because obviously, the Princess of Wales, Catherine, is incapacitated back recovering herself," royal expert Neil Sean told an outlet. "And then, of course, you have Prince William who is also on daddy duties."
While Charles, Queen Camilla and the Wales focus on their households, Princess Anne and Prince Edward continue to attend public engagements.
"So now, we're going to have to see the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and, of course, the Princess Royal — but it does leave the royals on very thin on the ground," the commentator added.
In previous years, monarchs were secretive about their health challenges, but Charles' decision to be honest is reflective of how the times are changing.
"His Majesty the King wants to nip this in the bud and be transparent and say, ‘This is where I’m at now,' so people don't speculate and make grave misdemeanors regarding it," Sean continued.
OK! previously reported the palace informed the world of Charles' condition on Monday, February 5.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
As Charles follows his doctor's orders, he will continue to carry out office tasks.
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure."
"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the rep revealed. "His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
Shortly after the story made headlines, Harry fled his California mansion to be with his father.
"Quite rightly, Harry's coming back to show public face perhaps, but then to support the King and his brother," former royal butler Paul Burrell said on GB News. "And I think this could be the step we need toward reconciliation between William and Harry."
"Though their father is ill, the two sons should come together to support the King, certainly in private behind closed doors," he noted.
Sean spoke to Fox Digital.