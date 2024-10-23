King Charles Shows His Cheeky Sense of Humor While Attending Climate Summit in Samoa
King Charles was able to show off his sense of humor before landing in Samoa on Wednesday, October 23, for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting to discuss climate change.
His Majesty met with Australian rugby star Mark Geyer and noted that the athlete looked like he could “still play."
During Charles and Geyer's chat, His Majesty was asked about his decision to retire, and the professional noted that he had an issue with his "groin."
“I know how you feel," Charles quipped, as the king had a corrective procedure done on his prostate earlier this year.
While in Australia, Charles was met with pushback after politician Lidia Thorpe decided to protest his speech to Parliament. OK! previously reported royal biographer Angela Levin believes the king remained calm despite Thorpe's outburst.
"King Charles knows that there are people who actually want to grab a lot of attention, who are a little bit off their rocket, as you could call it, and he would just carry on," Levin told GB News after Charles was heckled by Thorpe on Monday, October 21.
"Camilla next to him was smiling in a way to say, 'oh gosh, here we go,'" she claimed. "He's very strong, and he's used to things like this."
Thorpe has been a vocal advocate for indigenous communities in Australia throughout her tenure.
"You destroyed our land. Give us a treaty. We want a treaty in this country. You are a genocidalist," Thorpe shouted at Charles and Queen Camilla. "This is not your land. You are not my king. You are not our king. F--- the colony!"
On the day of Charles' address, Thorpe took to X to cement her stance.
"Not my King," she wrote. "Treaty now."
According to Levin, Charles was still able to enjoy his time Down Under.
"He's had such a wonderful welcome, there were thousands of people outside the church yesterday, and people are delighted to have seen him," Levin noted. "So here, this is one person who is quite honestly ridiculous."
"She tried to make a big show of herself yesterday at the Australian War Memorial, and police were trying to stop her and she was fighting with them and screaming at the same time," the royal expert added. "So she pulled off her jumper, which is what he was hanging onto and ran away. She obviously thought, well, I'll try again tomorrow."
Ingrid Seward speculated Charles was thrown off by Thorpe's antics.
"Lidia Thorpe is actually the first Aboriginal senator. She's the senator for Victoria, and she has a reputation for popping up and protesting," royal correspondent Seward told GB News.
"This would have not come as much of a surprise to the people there," Seward shared. "She was wearing an Aborigine cape. She has a right to [protest] it's a democracy."
Australia has been a part of the Commonwealth since 1901, but Aboriginal people have been advocating for their rights since Britain established their first colony in the region back in 1788.
"I think that the King was actually rather taken aback more than hurt," the royal expert added. "I think he knows perfectly well that there are demonstrations all over the world."
"The things she said, 'You're not my King' is something that he has heard before, but it doesn't make it very pleasant," she added.
