King Charles Shows His Cheeky Sense of Humor While Attending Climate Summit in Samoa

While in Australia, Charles was met with pushback after politician Lidia Thorpe decided to protest his speech to Parliament. OK! previously reported royal biographer Angela Levin believes the king remained calm despite Thorpe's outburst.

"King Charles knows that there are people who actually want to grab a lot of attention, who are a little bit off their rocket, as you could call it, and he would just carry on," Levin told GB News after Charles was heckled by Thorpe on Monday, October 21.

"Camilla next to him was smiling in a way to say, 'oh gosh, here we go,'" she claimed. "He's very strong, and he's used to things like this."