King Charles 'Will Spoil' Queen Camilla for Her Birthday After the Duo Wrap Their Royal Tour of Channel Islands

“I think privately, the King will give her a party at Clarence House or Birkhall and they'll have people go up to Scotland," Paul Burrell said on behalf of Slingo. "He likes to give her jewelry. I think he'll give her something special. He may have had something commissioned for a birthday."

"He's very spoiling, the King, and he will make sure that all attention is on Camilla," Princess Diana's former butler added of Camilla, who turned 77 on July 17. "He likes to remind her that she's Queen. He likes to remind her that this is given by him for her service over the years to him, and this is his reward to her."