King Charles 'Will Spoil' Queen Camilla for Her Birthday After the Duo Wrap Their Royal Tour of Channel Islands

king charles will spoil queen camilla birthday after channel islands tour
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 17 2024

Queen Camilla spent her birthday on a royal tour of the Channel Islands, but King Charles will celebrate his wife's big day once they're back in London.

king charles will spoil queen camilla birthday after channel islands tour
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently touring the Channel Islands.

“I think privately, the King will give her a party at Clarence House or Birkhall and they'll have people go up to Scotland," Paul Burrell said on behalf of Slingo. "He likes to give her jewelry. I think he'll give her something special. He may have had something commissioned for a birthday."

"He's very spoiling, the King, and he will make sure that all attention is on Camilla," Princess Diana's former butler added of Camilla, who turned 77 on July 17. "He likes to remind her that she's Queen. He likes to remind her that this is given by him for her service over the years to him, and this is his reward to her."

king charles will spoil queen camilla birthday after channel islands tour
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Kate Middleton are battling cancer.

According to the ex-royal staffer, Camilla and Charles are quite the foodies.

“I don't think there'll be any public celebrations because it's not a milestone birthday," Burrell added. "Everything will be behind closed doors. Maybe they'll go back to the Ritz again because that was a milestone when they first stepped out together."

"They like dining out, but why dine out when you have a fantastic chef at home?” the reality star asked.

king charles will spoil queen camilla birthday after channel islands tour
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla took on additional duties as King Charles and Kate Middleton focus on their health.

OK! previously reported Camilla's friend admitted the royal had different plans for her special day.

"It’s not the tip-top way she would choose to be spending her birthday, but you won’t ever hear a single word of complaint," they noted. "About anything, really. For someone who wasn’t born into the royal family, she’s got an extraordinarily strong sense of duty and the temperament to cope."

king charles will spoil queen camilla birthday after channel islands tour jpg
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla is a supportive partner to King Charles.

Aside from visiting the Channel Islands, the Queen Consort continues to be a supportive partner as Charles battles cancer.

"When [Camilla] visited His Majesty in hospital after he first went in for prostate surgery, she was quite relaxed," the insider stated. "Concerned, of course, but it was a pretty standard procedure and there was actually quite bit of laughter at his bedside."

While Charles continues to undergo treatment, Camilla attends royal gatherings and takes on duties for her husband.

"The public had no idea what she was going through," the source said. "She was speaking to patients, survivors and even the families of those who had lost their lives to this awful disease in front of the cameras."

"And she couldn’t . . . she didn’t . . . even blink," they added. "That takes serious guts. In private people had never seen her so worried. Forget who they are for a second. Look at it from a human level."

Charles is expected to prioritize his recovery, and Camilla will be by his side.

"Her beloved husband was facing a very serious condition," the source revealed. "The battle of his life. It was hugely tough."

"His Majesty is never one to sit still and do nothing," the source said. "He always wants to work and even cancer wasn’t going to stop him. But it’s fair to say that his wife hasn’t always been of the same opinion."

