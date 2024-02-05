King Charles, 75, Diagnosed With Cancer After Undergoing Prostate Surgery
Just days after King Charles underwent treatment at the London Clinic for a benign enlarged prostate, the royal has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday, February 5.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
Buckingham Palace did not say what form of cancer Charles, 75, has or what stage it was found.
According to People, King Charles informed his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, in addition to his siblings: Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward before he told the public.
As OK! previously reported, King Charles was seen out and about with his wife, Queen Camilla, on Sunday, February 4, at St. Mary Magdalene Church near Sandringham. It was the first time Charles was seen since leaving the hospital on January 29 after a three-day stay following the procedure.
On January 17, the palace revealed the King was getting treatment for a health issue.
“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” the palace statement said. “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”
Not only has Charles been out of commission, but so has Kate Middleton, as she also underwent surgery around the same time.
On January 29, the palace shared that Kate is back home and recovering.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," a rep said in a statement at the time. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."
“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well-wishes they have received from around the world," the blurb stated.